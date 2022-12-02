2,000-cr food grain transportation scam: SC rejects bail plea of PA to ex-minister Ashu

Inderjit Singh alias Indi, personnel assistant to ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and a co-accused in ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam, who was avoiding vigilance bureau landed in trouble as the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea on Friday.

The vigilance bureau has already initiated proceedings to declare Indi and Pankaj Kumar alias Meenu Malhotra, another PA to the former minister, proclaimed offenders in the case, as they are on the run since the vigilance bureau had booked them in the case.

Ashu is still in judicial custody in the case after he was arrested on August 22. The VB had filed a chargesheet in court against former congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, contractor Telu Ram and commission agent (arhtiya) Krishan Lal Dhotiwala in the court on November 14.

On August 16, the vigilance bureau had registered a case against the partners of Gurdas Ram and Company, officials of the state food and civil supplies department, and employees of concerned procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transp ortation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.