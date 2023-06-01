Rural Olympiad Games: Himachal sports minister Vikramaditya calls on Union minister Scindia

Public works, youth services and sports minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. Himachal Pradeshsports minister Vikramaditya Singh (File photo)

Vikramaditya Singh apprised the Union minister that Himachal Pradesh has decided to hold a mega sports event “Rural Olympiad Games” in September this year to motivate youth talent to excel in various sports. It will include sports events of volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing, football etc. at block level, district level and state level with an estimate of about 50,000 participants.

He urged the Union minister for sponsorship or financial assistance from the ministry or various other agencies associated with sports promotion.