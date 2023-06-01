Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rural Olympiad Games: Himachal sports minister Vikramaditya calls on Union minister Scindia

Rural Olympiad Games: Himachal sports minister Vikramaditya calls on Union minister Scindia

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 01, 2023 10:31 PM IST

He urged the Union minister for sponsorship or financial assistance from the ministry or various other agencies associated with sports promotion

Public works, youth services and sports minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Himachal Pradeshsports minister Vikramaditya Singh (File photo)
Himachal Pradeshsports minister Vikramaditya Singh (File photo)

Vikramaditya Singh apprised the Union minister that Himachal Pradesh has decided to hold a mega sports event “Rural Olympiad Games” in September this year to motivate youth talent to excel in various sports. It will include sports events of volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing, football etc. at block level, district level and state level with an estimate of about 50,000 participants.

He urged the Union minister for sponsorship or financial assistance from the ministry or various other agencies associated with sports promotion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out