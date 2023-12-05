close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD doing politics over Sikh prisoners’ issue: AAP

SAD doing politics over Sikh prisoners’ issue: AAP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2023 08:46 AM IST

Kang also asked Majithia to tell that when he was a minister in the Punjab government from 2007 to 2017, how many times did he meet with Sikh prisoners

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia of going to Patiala jail to do politics. Responding to the Akali Dal leader’s allegation that they were stopped from meeting Balwant Singh Rajoana who is lodged there, AAP’s Punjab chief spokesperson claimed that Majithia’s intention was not to meet the inmate, but only to create a scene.

He said on December 2 itself, the jail administration had made it clear that the meeting would not take place as there were some strict rules and regulations for meeting Rajoana.
He said on December 2 itself, the jail administration had made it clear that the meeting would not take place as there were some strict rules and regulations for meeting Rajoana.

He said on December 2 itself, the jail administration had made it clear that the meeting would not take place as there were some strict rules and regulations for meeting Rajoana. Kang said the condition of SAD was so bad that even in the last by-election, they tried to use this issue for political benefit, but people saw through them and did not vote for them. “They (SAD) always try to play with emotions of people and that’s why they staged the drama of meeting Rajoana outside the jail,” the AAP leader alleged.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kang also asked Majithia to tell that when he was a minister in the Punjab government from 2007 to 2017, how many times did he meet with Sikh prisoners. “While he was in the government, he did not go to meet Sikh prisoners even once, now he is suddenly aware of them,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out