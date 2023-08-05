Won’t allow govt to withdraw free power to farmers: Sukhbir

Faridkot : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the party will not allow the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state to withdraw free power to farmers having large landholdings. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the party will not allow the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state to withdraw free power to farmers having large landholdings.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Vidhan Sabha recently held a discussion on withdrawing free power to farmers having large landholdings.

After appearing in a Faridkot court in the Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir said: “Now that the AAP and Congress have got together at both the national level, they think they can take any decision they wish. I want to tell them that the SAD will not allow any dilution in the free power subsidy given to farmers by former CHIEF MINISTER Parkash Singh Badal. We will launch an agitation in case this subsidy is tinkered with any manner whatsoever”.

Sukhbir said: “The AAP-Congress joint conspiracy to target farmers had been unleashed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Vidhan Sabha which was headed by Congressman Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and included several AAP legislators. “The AAP government is keen to withdraw the free power facility being enjoyed by farmers on one pretext or another as it has mismanaged the state finances and is unable to give the due subsidy to the PSPCL. With the new Electricity Act making it mandatory to give the subsidy amount in advance to PSPCL, the AAP government has involved the Congress in a conspiracy to do away with the free power subsidy completely”.

He also condemned the government for failing to release funds to farmers whose paddy crop had been damaged in the recent floods.