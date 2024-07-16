SAD rebels up ante against Sukhbir, launch ‘Akali Dal Bachao Lehar’

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders on Monday announced Gurpartap Singh Wadala as convener to lead ‘Akali Dal Bachao Lehar (Akali Dal reform campaign). The leaders also decided to launch a mass contact program across the state to shore up the party facing an existential crisis. Gurpartap Singh Wadala along with other leaders in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa made the formal announcement and honoured Wadala with a siropa. Earlier, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra proposed Wadala’s name which was endorsed by all the members at the meeting.

Former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur, former ministers Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Surjeet Singh Rakhra, former MP Paramjit Kaur Gulshan and former chairman of state’s staff selection board Tejinder Pal Singh Sandhu were present at the meeting.

Subsequent to the rumours that rebels might reach the party’s headquarters in Sector 28, Chandigarh, a large number of workers and leaders supporting Sukhbir Badal reached the office. Workers and leaders of different frontal organisations of the party held meetings and senior leaders including party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema were present.

The rebel leaders however, chose another venue and addressing a press conference along with Bibi Jagir Kaur, Wadala said that as part of the reforms programme events will be held to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Gurcharan Singh Tohra on September 24 and Harchand Singh Longowal on August 20. Events will be held to mark Mohan Singh Tur’s death anniversary on July 30.

“We will also hold workshops and organise seminars at Amritsar, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Jalandhar districts in which Sikh intellectuals, writers and thinkers will be involved with discussions on crisis the Akali Dal is facing and the way out,” Wadala said.

The rebel voices in SAD grew stronger post the Parliamentary polls in which SAD won one seat in Bathinda and lost deposits on 10 seats. Its vote share fell to 13.5% from 18.5% in 2022 state polls in which the party won three seats in the 117-member state assembly. Post results, the rebels asked the SAD president to step down and announced to launch ‘Akali Dal bachao lehar’. Before that SAD also lost the state polls of 2017, and subsequent to that questions were raised on Sukhbir’s leadership.

Rebel leaders welcome Takht’s summons

The rebel leaders had also approached Akal Takht on July 1 and sought forgiveness at mistakes committed during SAD-BJP government’s two tenures from 2007-17. On Monday, Akal Takht summoned Sukhbir and asked him to submit a written clarification within 15 days on the allegations made by the rebels.

Rebel leaders including Wadala, Chandumajra and Bibi Jagir Kaur welcomed the Takht’s decision.

“We would also focus on SGPC polls and make sure all eligible voters get their names included in the voter’s list. We would also go to districts, assembly and parliamentary constituencies to meet the Akali supporters and also bring back the Akali leaders, who were either expelled from the party or have separated themselves from the party matters,” Wadala said.

“Also efforts will be made to revive the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) that was once a nursery of Sikh leaders and before going into the masses a draft agenda will be prepared,” he added. According to Wadala, a committee will be formed consisting of youth and experienced leaders to support the programmes.

“Additionally, senior leaders will form an advisory panel to take further the reforms,” he said.