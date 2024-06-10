SAD: Will support any move that strengthens federal structure

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said his party would support any initiative towards strengthening the federal structure of the country with emphasis on greater fiscal autonomy to states. Felicitating Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the regional parties on their creditable performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Sukhbir said, “As a regional and panthic party, we are very happy over the people’s mandate given to the federal impulse in the country. In Punjab, we will work to strengthen this impulse further.” The Shiromani Akali Dal president felicitated Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the regional parties for their creditable performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of homage to Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal.

Separately, he said the results of the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab would not deflect him and his party from their agenda of commitment to the cause of ‘panth’, Punjab, farmers and aggrieved sections of the society. His party won only one parliamentary seat of Bathinda out of 13 in the state and its poll percentage fall down to 13.5%.

He said that he accepts the people’s mandate and always remain sensitive to their wishes. “The process of introspection is natural to any responsible political party such as ours,” he said, adding that this is an ongoing process and “we keep trying to look and relook at ourselves through the people’s mind and keep trying to improve ourselves and be worthy of their love and respect.”