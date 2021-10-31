Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Scuffle between two groups turns violent in Ludhiana
Scuffle between two groups turns violent in Ludhiana

One of the groups of transgenders had gone to Dashmesh Nagar in Ludhiana for alms and gifts from a family on the birth of a baby boy, where another group turned up and a scuffle ensued
The victim also added that there was a dispute between the two groups over the area of operation in Ludhiana. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed in Dashmesh Nagar after two groups of transgenders indulged in a scuffle following a dispute over area of operation on Friday.

One of the groups had gone to Dashmesh Nagar for alms and gifts from a family on the birth of a baby boy, where another group turned up and a brawl ensued.

One of the transgenders suffered injuries in the incident. The Division Number 6 police have registered an FIR against seven persons — Ravina Mahant, Pooja, Chandani, Divya, and their accomplices Hifazat and Shiv Kumar — while three of the accused have yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged by Sheetal, 40, of Khwaja Kothi. In her complaint, she accused the other group of thrashing her.

The victim also added that there was a dispute between the two groups over the area of operation and a case in that matter is also pending in a court.

ASI Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of IPC.

A hunt is on for to nab the accused, he added.

