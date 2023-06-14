Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Father-son duo booked for sexually harassing neighbour

Panchkula: Father-son duo booked for sexually harassing neighbour

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 14, 2023 03:39 AM IST

The complainant, who lives with her mother in Panchkula, alleged that the father-son duo had been passing lewd comments at her for a while now; she added that they recently also threatened to kill her

Police booked a Sector-20 resident and his son for allegedly passing lewd comments at a neighbour and threatening her.

The woman alleged that the father-son duo had earlier on June 9 barged into her house in Panchkula and thrashed her pet dog. (Getty Images)
The woman alleged that the father-son duo had earlier on June 9 barged into her house in Panchkula and thrashed her pet dog. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Subash and his son Arjun.

The complainant, who lives with her mother, alleged that the duo had been passing lewd comments at her for a while now. She added that they recently also threatened to kill her.

She alleged that the father-son duo had earlier on June 9 barged into her house and thrashed her pet dog. When she intervened, they assaulted her as well as her 75-year-old mother with a stick. He had, however, later apologised to her, following which she withdrew her complaint.

After they threatened her again, the woman decided to lodge a complaint. A case under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police sexual harassment
police sexual harassment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out