Panchkula: Father-son duo booked for sexually harassing neighbour

Police booked a Sector-20 resident and his son for allegedly passing lewd comments at a neighbour and threatening her. The woman alleged that the father-son duo had earlier on June 9 barged into her house in Panchkula and thrashed her pet dog. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Subash and his son Arjun.

The complainant, who lives with her mother, alleged that the duo had been passing lewd comments at her for a while now. She added that they recently also threatened to kill her.

She alleged that the father-son duo had earlier on June 9 barged into her house and thrashed her pet dog. When she intervened, they assaulted her as well as her 75-year-old mother with a stick. He had, however, later apologised to her, following which she withdrew her complaint.

After they threatened her again, the woman decided to lodge a complaint. A case under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.