Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two ‘hybrid’ terrorists arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

Two ‘hybrid’ terrorists arrested in J-K’s Baramulla

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Aug 02, 2023 01:08 PM IST

The two were identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie and Nurul Kamran Ganie, both residents of Baramulla. Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives.

Security forces on Wednesday arrested two “hybrid terrorists” of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Acting on a tip-off, security forces established a mobile vehicle check point at Azadgunj in Baramulla town. The two suspects tried to flee after noticing the checkpoint, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces established a mobile vehicle check point at Azadgunj in Baramulla town. (HT File/Picture for representational purposes only)
Acting on a tip-off, security forces established a mobile vehicle check point at Azadgunj in Baramulla town. (HT File/Picture for representational purposes only)

“The suspects were apprehended tactfully. During their personal search, a pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds and one grenade were recovered from them and taken into custody immediately,” the official said. He said the two were identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie and Nurul Kamran Ganie, both residents of Baramulla. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that the individuals are hybrid terrorists and are affiliated with banned terrorist organisation LeT. They had collected the arms and ammunition for carrying out terrorist activities in Baramulla town ahead of Independence Day,” the official said.

Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out