Selja trains guns at AICC coordinators

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Wednesday trained guns at coordinators appointed by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) to get the feedback from workers to appoint district chiefs and she accused them of working without hearing the voice of all workers. Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Wednesday trained guns at coordinators appointed by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) to get the feedback from workers to appoint district chiefs and she accused them of working without hearing the voice of all workers. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Selja said the high command has asked the observers to make organisation but not to create public fighting among them.

“The observers are taking the side of one person and the workers are fighting as they feel that their voice is being suppressed. The public and our workers want to uproot the BJP-JJP government and make the Congress government. I also remained in-charge of many states, but I had never adopted such an approach to take the side of one group. Neither I nor my family had talked about leaving the Congress and our family remained intact with the party during good and bad times” she added.

Selja said that they met national Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and apprised him about the entire functioning of state Congress and she does not want to disclose everything before the media.

“The papers were filed for the district chief posts. Are we recruiting district presidents for organisation or government jobs,” she questioned.

She said she would contest the assembly poll this time and the party high command will decide from where she would contest the poll.