Severe cold grips Hry, Punjab; max temp hovers below normal

Severe cold gripped Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with maximum temperatures hovering well below normal limits in the two states. A woman and her child warm themselves by a fire on a cold winter evening in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A thick blanket of fog reduced visibility early in the morning at many places in the two states.

Piercing cold prevailed in Chandigarh during the day with the city recording a maximum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius, it’s coldest day of the winter season so far, over eight notches below normal, according to the local Met office.

In Haryana, severe cold prevailed during the day at most places.

The maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, Hisar 14.5 degrees, Karnal 13.2 degrees, Rohtak 12.7 degrees, and Gurugram recorded a high of 13 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, cold wave swept Pathankot, which recorded a high of 11 degrees Celsius while Bathinda registered a maximum of 12.4 degrees.

Amritsar also shivered under biting cold during the day registering a high of 12.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded 13.8 degrees.

Patiala also braved intense chill, recording a high of 13 degrees Celsius, while Faridkot and Mohali recorded respective maximums of 11.6 degrees and 12.3 degrees.