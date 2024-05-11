 Sex determination racket busted in Kharar - Hindustan Times
Sex determination racket busted in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 11, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The prime accused, Sarabjit Kaur, who was conducting sex determination tests with the help of portable scanning machine from a house near 1st Step Playway School and Sage Hospital, Kharar, fled before the raid

A joint health department team from Mohali and Jhajjar, Haryana, busted an alleged sex determination racket being run from a house in Kharar.

The health department had sent a decoy customer to the house on May 8, when the racket was first busted.
The health department had sent a decoy customer to the house on May 8, when the racket was first busted. (Getty Images)

Police arrested a tout, Manjeet, who hails from Rewari, while the hunt is on to arrest six others. The prime accused, Sarabjit Kaur, who was conducting sex determination tests with the help of portable scanning machine from a house near 1st Step Playway School and Sage Hospital, Kharar, fled before the raid.

The department had sent a decoy customer to the house on May 8, when the racket was first busted. Kaur is already facing charges in similar cases. The accused would offer the test for 90,000. Police recovered 31,500 in cash and a mobile phone, among other items.

Chandigarh

