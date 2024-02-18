Sexual Harassment Case: Sandeep Singh seeks missing relied upon documents

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, accused in a sexual harassment case, filed an application seeking some relied upon documents which were mentioned in the chargesheet but not provided to him. The documents includes call details of two witnesses and videography conducted by the police outside Singh’s house (iStock)

It includes call details of two witnesses and videography conducted by the police outside Singh’s house.

Sandeep Singh, a former captain of the Indian hockey team, was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of the junior athletics coach. He had, on January 1, given up his sports portfolio on “moral grounds” and claimed the charges against him were baseless, but continues to hold the charge of printing and stationery minister.

In the chargesheet, the Chandigarh Police have invoked Sections 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The application mentions: “On perusal of the chargesheet and relied upon documents, it has been found that complete data has not been provided to the applicant. Thus, it is prayed that the copies of missing documents/data may kindly be provided under Section 207 CrPC to the applicant.”

Singh has sought complete data received from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) pertaining to the mobile phone of two witnesses and a copy of videography conducted by a police videographer at a house (of Sandeep Singh) in Sector 7, Chandigarh, on January 4, 2023.

The documents are relied upon by the prosecution in the chargesheet and before the arguments start on framing of charges, it is relevant that the accused have all the documents. Hence, the application was moved today.

Apart from this, arguments on the complainant’s fifth application, for the commitment of the case to session court held in the additional sessions court. In the last few hearings, the woman coach had moved five applications in a local court, three of them were dismissed and one was disposed of.

The case is now listed for March 2.