: The police on Saturday began a probe into the deaths of three girl students, who were enrolled at the government school in Jind district where over 60 students had accused its principal of sexual harassment. Sexual harassment charges against principal: Police begins probe into death of three girls

Balwan Singh, SHO at Uchana police station, said that they got to know that one of the girls died by suicide at her house, while two others died of some other reasons.

He said that all of them were students of the government school in Jind district where over 60 girl students have leveled allegations of sexual harassment against its principal.

“We have involved their parents as part of an investigation against the accused principal. We are probing whether the girls were among the signatories who wrote sexual harassment complaint against the principal to the President, PMO and others,” he added.

On being asked about the date of the girls’ death, the SHO remained tight lipped, saying that it is part of the ongoing investigation.

The Haryana secondary education department had suspended the principal on October 27.

The case dates back to August 31 when the girl students had written to the National Commission for Women, the President and the governor levelling allegations of sexual harassment against the school principal.

The Uchana Police in Jind had on October 30 booked the school principal under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused principal was arrested on November 4. On November 7, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to police sources, the parents of these deceased girls did not get a postmortem done.

Sonia Doohan, a social activist and NCP leader, demanded strict and transparent probe into the entire incident.

“This incident is so horrible that the girl students had even stopped coming to school. The school, which was known for high level academic records, is struggling to save its reputation due to the accused principal. The state government should take this issue seriously. Some powerful people are trying to save the accused principal,” she said.

She further said that she would highlight the issue at a national level, if there are any lapses in the investigation.

Farmer leader Azad Palwa alleged that the girls’ number had reduced from 2,000 to 1,200 in the last years during the stint of the accused principal. He demanded a thorough probe into the entire case and death of three girls.

