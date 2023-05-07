SAD’s district president Harbhajan Singh Dang dies at 70

The Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ludhiana district president Harbhajan Singh Dang passed away at his residence in the Model Town extension following a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 70. His family performed his last rites on Sunday. Harbhajan Singh Dang is survived by his wife and two sons, Harpreet Singh and Davinder Singh. (HT Photo)

A five-time councillor, Dang was the leader of the opposition in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. He even remained the chairman of the Punjab Health Corporation System for one year (2016-2017). His wife is also a former councillor.

According to family members, he had gone to Jalandhar to campaign in favour of the SAD-BSP candidate on Saturday and returned in the evening. His health deteriorated at around 3 am. The family rushed him to a private hospital in the Model Town, but doctors declared him dead.

Thousands of city residents and party workers reached his residence to offer condolences. Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal expressed shock over his death. “Very sad to know that our respected Harbhajan Singh Dang has passed away from this mortal world. May Guru Sahib bless the departed soul with a place in his feet and give strength to the family to accept the will. The entire party stands with the Dang family in this sad moment,” the Akali Dal chief shared on his social media.

Maheshinder Singh Grewal, former cabinet minister, said that Dang was a great asset to the party and the most humble and loyal person.

Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, former cabinet minister, said that Dang was a man of his words, and his death is a big loss for the party as well as the entire community.