Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Short documentary on Basant Panchami released at PAU campus in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Short documentary on Basant Panchami released at PAU campus in Ludhiana

Central University of Punjab chancellor SS Johl and filmmaker Harpreet Sandhu announced the release of the latter’s short documentary on Basant Panchami at PAU campus in Ludhiana; the filmmaker said he aimed to highlight the spirit of the festival through his work
Central University of Punjab chancellor SS Johl and filmmaker Harpreet Sandhu announced the release of the latter’s short documentary on Basant Panchami at PAU campus in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Central University of Punjab chancellor SS Johl and filmmaker Harpreet Sandhu announced the release of the latter’s short documentary on Basant Panchami at PAU campus in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Central University of Punjab chancellor Padma Bhushan SS Johl Saturday announced release “Basant Rut Da Agman” (Beginning of Basant), a short documentary film based on festival of basant panchami by Punjab Infotech chairman and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Johl said the film highlights the relevance of vibrant mustard flowers with the onset of the basant festival, adding that Harpreet Sandhu, who has a passion for capturing nature through his lens, has managed to capture the beauty of PAU’s mustard fields.

Sandhu, meanwhile, said he aimed to highlight the spirit of the basant festival through his documentary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out