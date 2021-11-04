Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shortage of DAP, equipment: Farmers gherao Punjab agriculture minister’s residence
chandigarh news

Shortage of DAP, equipment: Farmers gherao Punjab agriculture minister’s residence

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ugarahan) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the residence of agriculture minister Randeep Singh in Nabha against shortage of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser and urea and the failure of state government on providing farm equipment on subsidised rates
Farmers staging a protest outside the residence of agriculture minister Randeep Singh in Nabha.
Farmers staging a protest outside the residence of agriculture minister Randeep Singh in Nabha.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ugarahan) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the residence of agriculture minister Randeep Singh in Nabha against shortage of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser and urea and the failure of state government on providing farm equipment on subsidised rates.

State secretary of the union Jagtar Singh said farmers from four districts, including Patiala, Barnala, Sangrur and Malerkotla, gathered at Nabha to demonstrate against agriculture minister.

“The minister is making false claims of providing farm equipment before the upcoming rabi season,” he said.

He added that as many as 62,265 farmers applied for nearly 1.7 lakh equipment, of which the government has approved 10,297 applications and provided only 10,091 farm tools on subsidised rates.

“The farmers get 80% subsidy on agricultural equipment. The Centre has sanctioned 306 crore as subsidy but the state government has spent only 106 crore so far,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out