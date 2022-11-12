Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Ludhiana court sends two gangsters to 5-day police remand

In the case of supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the murder case of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, the police brought two gangsters Mandeep Toofan and Mani Rayya on production warrant for questioning on Saturday.

The accused were produced before the court on Saturday. The court remanded the accused for five days in police custody for questioning. The accused were lodged in Goindwal jail. On October 10 the police had brought gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria on production warrant for questioning for supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the murder of Moose Wala. The Ludhiana city police has already arrested his close aide Sandeep Singh Kahlon alias Sona, nephew of former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon and Satbir Singh –who had sent shooters to Bathinda for the murder of Moose Wala with the weapons.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff- 2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate said, the Ludhiana police had arrested Satbir Singh a stud farm owner of Amritsar on June 30, whose car was captured in the CCTVs at a filling station in Bathinda with the shooters.

“During questioning Satbir had revealed that his friend Sandeep Singh Kahlon had asked him to drop three men to Bathinda. It was found that Satbir had dropped two shooters Mandeep Toofan and Manpreet Rayya with an unidentified shooter at Bathinda. On the way they had picked two bags of weapons. Following the information provided by Satbir the CIA staff had arrested Kahlon on July 9,” said Juneja.