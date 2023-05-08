Sikh widow accuses Delhi man of rape, conversion bid; FIR lodged

New Delhi The police have registered a case based on the allegations and said that an investigation into the matter will be undertaken to ascertain facts. (Representational Photo)

A 42-year-old Sikh woman has accused a Muslim man of raping and attempting to forcibly convert her religion, Delhi Police said.

The police have registered a case based on the allegations and said that an investigation into the matter will be undertaken to ascertain facts.

“The case was registered under Sections 376, 506, 509 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dabri police station on April 19 and the matter is being investigated,” Delhi Police said.

The accused has been identified as Azmat Ali Khan, 32, of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. In the FIR, the woman claimed that she is a model and met Khan on Facebook in 2016. “Khan was a mutual friend of her kathak teacher, and therefore she accepted his request and became friends. She is left with a child after the passing away of her husband,” the FIR stated.

As per the FIR, both came into a relationship in 2017. The woman alleged that Khan recorded her video while they were intimate. She also alleged that he tried to forcibly convert her religion, to which she refused.

“Khan forced me to adopt the Muslim religion and follow its norms which I denied and decided to sever ties,” she said.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly threatened to throw acid on her face and kill her if she refused to convert.

“He threatened me that he would make my videos viral on social media if I ignored him. He threatened to ruin my career. He kept on sending abusive messages to me,” the victim alleged.

She alleged that on April 2, Khan attacked her at the Janakpuri police station.

Police said the accused had applied for anticipatory bail in the court and he has protection from the court till May 17.

“Khan will be interrogated when he joins the investigation,” the police said.