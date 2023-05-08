Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sikh widow accuses Delhi man of rape, conversion bid; FIR lodged

Sikh widow accuses Delhi man of rape, conversion bid; FIR lodged

ByAsian News International
May 08, 2023 08:39 PM IST

A 42-year-old Sikh woman has accused a Muslim man of raping and attempting to forcibly convert her religion, Delhi Police said.

New Delhi

The police have registered a case based on the allegations and said that an investigation into the matter will be undertaken to ascertain facts. (Representational Photo)
The police have registered a case based on the allegations and said that an investigation into the matter will be undertaken to ascertain facts. (Representational Photo)

A 42-year-old Sikh woman has accused a Muslim man of raping and attempting to forcibly convert her religion, Delhi Police said.

The police have registered a case based on the allegations and said that an investigation into the matter will be undertaken to ascertain facts.

“The case was registered under Sections 376, 506, 509 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dabri police station on April 19 and the matter is being investigated,” Delhi Police said.

The accused has been identified as Azmat Ali Khan, 32, of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. In the FIR, the woman claimed that she is a model and met Khan on Facebook in 2016. “Khan was a mutual friend of her kathak teacher, and therefore she accepted his request and became friends. She is left with a child after the passing away of her husband,” the FIR stated.

As per the FIR, both came into a relationship in 2017. The woman alleged that Khan recorded her video while they were intimate. She also alleged that he tried to forcibly convert her religion, to which she refused.

“Khan forced me to adopt the Muslim religion and follow its norms which I denied and decided to sever ties,” she said.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly threatened to throw acid on her face and kill her if she refused to convert.

“He threatened me that he would make my videos viral on social media if I ignored him. He threatened to ruin my career. He kept on sending abusive messages to me,” the victim alleged.

She alleged that on April 2, Khan attacked her at the Janakpuri police station.

Police said the accused had applied for anticipatory bail in the court and he has protection from the court till May 17.

“Khan will be interrogated when he joins the investigation,” the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi rape
new delhi rape
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out