Sinha launches new start-up policy

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday launched a new startup policy with a focus to establish 2,000 startups in the Union Territory by 2027. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha addresses during the launch of New Jammu & Kashmir Start-up Policy 2024–27, in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)

The “New Jammu & Kashmir Start-up Policy- 2024-27” will also provide patent-related assistance, financial assistance for mentorship to recognised startups, facilitation for department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) registration and additional need-based support to startups working in diverse fields, Sinha said.

“I invite the potential investors from across the country to explore the unlimited possibilities present in the Union Territory and contribute to the growth journey of J&K,” the lieutenant governor said at the launch of the policy at the Avinya Startup Summit in Jammu.

On February 22, the administrative council headed by Sinha approved the new startup policy in supersession to the startup policy notified in 2018.

The new policy provides for providing entrepreneurship facilities to students and women and support to entrepreneurs through government, private and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) for setting up startups.

Terming the launch of the new policy as a “giant leap for startups and innovators”, Sinha said it has been meticulously drafted to establish 2,000 startups in the Union Territory by 2027, underscoring the commitment of the administration to foster a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Highlighting the key features of the new policy, he said the policy aims to set up a ₹250 crore Venture Capital Fund, with an initial infusion of ₹25 crore from his administration.

“This fund will provide crucial support for growth, early-stage financial handholding, and it will encourage growth of viable business models,” he noted.

Sinha reiterated the commitment of the administration to establish and empower new incubation centres and seed funding through the J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) for developing prototypes of innovative products and providing additional support to female entrepreneurs through the new startup policy.

Addressing entrepreneurs and innovators on the occasion, the lieutenant governor called for collective action to build a dynamic economic environment in the UT where business can thrive, investment can prosper and entrepreneurs can actualise their aspirations.

He also talked about the challenges and growth opportunities in different sectors.

The UT has 722 registered startups, with a notable focus on gender inclusivity, boasting 254 women-led startups.

The startup ecosystem exhibits a diverse landscape, with construction and engineering emerging as a key player, constituting 49% of the total startups, followed by skill development (12%), oil and gas transportation (12%), IT consulting (8%), business support services (7%), food processing (6%) and agri-tech (5%).

This showcases the entrepreneurial diversity and the presence of startups across various industries, he said.