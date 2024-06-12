Six newly elected MLAs take oath in Himachal

Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday administered the oath of office to the six newly elected MLAs--four from the Congress and two from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File Photo)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, ministers and members of the Vidhan Sabha attended the oath ceremony held at the Vidhan Sabha library.

Former minister and Dharamshala BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma was the first to take the oath followed by the Congress MLA Anuradha Rana from Lahaul and Spiti.

The others who were sworn in were Sujanpur Congress MLA Captain Ranjit Singh, Barsar BJP MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Gagret Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia and Kutlehar Congress MLA Vivek Sharma.

Congratulating the new MLAs, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania expressed hope that they would raise issues related to the state and public welfare in the assembly.

The Congress won four out of six assembly polls on June 1, while the BJP won two seats.

Chief minister Sukhu said the Congress needed just one seat for a full majority in the House and the public has given a befitting reply to the party rebels “Who sold their soul and contested on the BJP ticket”. The claim of the BJP to form government in the State has failed as people have elected four Congress candidates in the assembly by-elections. The Congress has consolidated its position in the Vidhan Sabha raising the number of its MLAs to 38.

“The present state government would continue its endeavour to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state and the government has been taking various decisions in this regard. The people have rejected the politics of horse-trading as four turncoat MLAs had faced defeat in the by-election,” Sukhu added.

Responding to a question, the CM said that the Congress is fully prepared for the upcoming three assembly by-elections, candidates for which will be finalised shortly. The voting for the by-elections in Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra will be held on July 10.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the BJP which won four Lok Sabha seats and two assembly by-elections is reviewing the reasons for the defeat in the assembly bypolls.

“Congress leaders have become victims of mental bankruptcy. Our party has won all four Lok Sabha seats. The party is also reviewing the election results. BJP is looking at where they were lacking and how it can be improved,” said Jairam Thakur. He said that the Congress party had won the Mandi parliamentary constituency in the 2021 by-election. BJP has now wrested the seat from Congress,” he added.

My party is my only Guru: Lahaul & Spiti MLA Rana

Rana, who is the first woman to have contested from Lahaul and Spiti in 52 years and the second woman ever to win from the assembly segment, said her focus would be on better connectivity, health facilities, and the promotion of sustainable tourism. Lata Thakur was elected to Vidhan Sabha in 1972 from Lahaul and Spiti . She later died in a road accident.

“When I stepped into politics, the MLA from Lahaul and Spiti was in the Opposition. There is no guru and chela (guide and disciple) in politics. There is a medium to enter politics, it’s definitely that I entered politics at that time. Worked for the party and party workers have no gurus or disciple. My party is my only guru. We worked for the party but our MLAs abandoned the party and joined BJP, there is no fault of party workers,” she said she after taking oath. She attributed her victory to the party.

“The sense of responsibility has doubled after taking the oath. Whatever I am today is due to the blessing of the public. I will live up to the mandate given by the electorate and further work for the welfare of the tribal district,” she said after taking oath.

I have learned from my experience that one does not get things just by seeking them one has to prove one’s mettle, said she when asked whether she was hopeful about the cabinet berth, Rana added.

“The Constitution has given equal rights to men and women but after Independence women participated in politics. Women should not wait for reservations. I contested elections from a general seat. Congress’s high commands played an important role as they put their trust in me. Women will have to fight for themselves, I being a woman legislator will continue to strive for rights. Women will have to participate themselves and play a bigger role in policy-making,” she added.