Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Six teams to vie for top honours in inaugural Punjab Hockey League

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 28, 2024 05:26 AM IST

The Punjab Hockey League (PHL) will commence its inaugural season on Saturday, starting with the junior age group. Six teams representing different teams in the state will participate in this edition of the league, which follows a home and away match format. Organised by Roundglass in collaboration with Hockey Punjab, the league aims to offer valuable match experience to grassroots players. Matches are scheduled to take place at prominent venues such as the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, the Balbir Singh Sr International Hockey Stadium in Mohali, Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ludhiana and Namdhari Hockey Stadium, Jiwan Nagar, with each match hosted by one of the participating teams.

PIS Ludhiana and Roundglass Hockey Academy are the other two teams participating in the league. (iStock)
The inaugural match of the league will be played at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar between Surjit Hockey Academy PIS, Jalandhar and Namdhari Sports Academy which will be followed by SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar taking on PIS Mohali. PIS Ludhiana and Roundglass Hockey Academy are the other two teams participating in the league. The matches will be played during the weekends and will run till the August 25 with the final league match scheduled between Roundglass Hockey Academy and Surjit Hockey Academy PIS Jalandhar. Each team will have a pool of 25 players. The League will carry a prize pool of 5.5 lakh which is one of the highest for junior hockey leagues.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Six teams to vie for top honours in inaugural Punjab Hockey League
Story Saved
