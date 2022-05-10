Soldier, 2 civilians injured in Shopian encounter: J&K Police
Two civilians and a soldier were injured during an encounter that broke out in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Police said the injured civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment and one of them is in a critical situation.
The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.
“During initial cordon and search operation, #terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two #civilians got #injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
“One Soldier has also got injured. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Further details shall follow,” their last tweet on Monday night read.
Hybrid terrorist caught in Baramulla
The J&K police, along with army, CRPF and SSB, during a routine motor vehicle check post set up near Juhama crossing in Baramulla intercepted one suspicious person, who on seeing the team, tried to flee from the spot. “The suspected person was tactfully apprehended and identified as Tawheed Ahmad Haroon of Baramulla. On searching him, incriminating material, arms, and ammunition were recovered from his possession. During preliminary investigation, it has revealed that the arrested terrorist had obtained these illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terror activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas,” a police spokesperson said.
The police had also claimed to have arrested a hard-core militant associate of the LeT in Baramulla along with arms and ammunition.
He was arrested from Kreeri in Baramulla during a specific cordon and search operation.
“During the investigation of the recent killings of outside labourers and grenade attacks at multiple locations, suspected individuals from various places were detained and during their sustained questioning, role of LeT behind these heinous crimes surfaced. The investigation further revealed that one LeT terrorist associate was tasked with execution of these crimes,” a police spokesperson said.
“He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmed Mir of Tilgam Payeen,” he added.
Terror hideout busted in Poonch
A terrorist hideout was busted during a search operation in a forest area of Poonch on Monday, officials said.
The search operation was jointly carried out by police and other security forces in the forest area of Dera Ki Gali along the Mughal road connecting the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the officials added.
A terror hideout was busted, which led to the recovery of 100 assorted rounds of ammunition, some eatables, shoes, socks and a torch, the officials said.
(With inputs from HTC Jammu and PTI)
-
J&K: Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over command of Chinar Corps
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Monday took over as General officer Commanding of the strategic Chinar Corps of the India Army from Lt Gen DP Pandey. Lt Gen Pandey commanded the Corps in a critical phase of 2021, when Kashmir was confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and the second wave of Covid pandemic. In his farewell message, Lt Gen Pandey complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and hard work.
-
Interpol red corner notice sought against Pannun: Himachal DGP
The Himachal Pradesh Police will get a red-corner notice issued by Interpol against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, counsel general of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice, director general of police Sanjay Kundu said in a press statement on Monday. Kundu said they had registered a case at the cyber crime police station in Shimla on July 31 under various sections of the IPC, UAPA and IT Act.
-
Himachal on high alert after Khalistan flag hoisting at Vidhan Sabha gate
Himachal police field formation across the state and at interstate barriers were put on high alert after Khalistan flags were hung at the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Tapovan complex near Dharamshala and graffiti scrawled on its boundary wall by miscreants.
-
HP cabinet approves 200 posts of Ayurveda medical officers
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, which met on Monday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to fill 200 posts of medical officers (Ayurveda) in the Ayush department. The Cabinet also decided to open a new development block office at Khundian in Kangra district along with the creation and filling up of 14 posts of different categories. As many as 20 panchayats would come under this newly created development block.
-
AICC expands Himachal working presidents’ role
The Congress high command has expanded the roles of the four working presidents appointed in the recent organisational rejig in the Himachal Pradesh unit. As per a notification issued by AICC's Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, the working presidents have been assigned various responsibilities keeping in mind the purpose to establish better coordination in the forthcoming assembly elections. The working presidents will not only coordinate with AICC, but also help the PCC chief Pratibha Singh.
