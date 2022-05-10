Soldier, 2 civilians injured in Shopian encounter: J&K Police

Two civilians and a soldier were injured during an encounter that broke out in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Police said the injured civilians have been airlifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment and one of them is in a critical situation.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pandoshan area in Shopian following information about the presence of militants there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

“During initial cordon and search operation, #terrorists fired upon civilians and tried to escape, in which two #civilians got #injured. Both the injured shifted to hospital. One of them is critical. Cordon strengthened. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

“One Soldier has also got injured. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Further details shall follow,” their last tweet on Monday night read.

Hybrid terrorist caught in Baramulla

The J&K police, along with army, CRPF and SSB, during a routine motor vehicle check post set up near Juhama crossing in Baramulla intercepted one suspicious person, who on seeing the team, tried to flee from the spot. “The suspected person was tactfully apprehended and identified as Tawheed Ahmad Haroon of Baramulla. On searching him, incriminating material, arms, and ammunition were recovered from his possession. During preliminary investigation, it has revealed that the arrested terrorist had obtained these illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terror activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas,” a police spokesperson said.

The police had also claimed to have arrested a hard-core militant associate of the LeT in Baramulla along with arms and ammunition.

He was arrested from Kreeri in Baramulla during a specific cordon and search operation.

“During the investigation of the recent killings of outside labourers and grenade attacks at multiple locations, suspected individuals from various places were detained and during their sustained questioning, role of LeT behind these heinous crimes surfaced. The investigation further revealed that one LeT terrorist associate was tasked with execution of these crimes,” a police spokesperson said.

“He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmed Mir of Tilgam Payeen,” he added.

Terror hideout busted in Poonch

A terrorist hideout was busted during a search operation in a forest area of Poonch on Monday, officials said.

The search operation was jointly carried out by police and other security forces in the forest area of Dera Ki Gali along the Mughal road connecting the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, the officials added.

A terror hideout was busted, which led to the recovery of 100 assorted rounds of ammunition, some eatables, shoes, socks and a torch, the officials said.

(With inputs from HTC Jammu and PTI)