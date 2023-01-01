Sonepat Police Commissionerate to start functioning from today

: The recently announced Police Commissionerate of Sonepat will start functioning with effect from January 1, according to a notification issued by the Haryana government on Saturday.

Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula districts are already functioning as Police Commissionerate in the state.

The newly formed Commissionerate of Police will be headed by an officer not below the rank of inspector general of police.

“The Police Commissionerate of Sonepat will start functioning with effect from January 1, 2023,” the notification issued by additional chief secretary (home) TVSN Prasad reads.

As per the notification, the Sonepat Commissionerate of Police will be divided into three police districts and each district will be headed by a deputy commissioner of police in the rank of superintendent of police.

Also, for the purpose of administration and supervision of the police force, the Commissionerate of Police in Sonepat will be a police range, says the notification that was issued within a week after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced to make Sonepat as Police Commissionerate.

Police district (East) will comprise of six police stations namely Gannaur, Barhi, Murthal, Rai, Bahalgarh, and Kundli, while police district (West) will have police stations including City Sonepat, Sadar Sonipat, besides Civil Line, Sonepat, Sector-27-Sonepat, and Kharkhoda.

The police district Gohana will have four police stations-- Mohana, City Gohana, Sadar Gohana and Baroda.

The notification was issued to establish the office of Commissionerate of Police for the area falling within the limits and jurisdiction of the revenue district of Sonepat, which will be known as Commissionerate of Police, Sonepat.

The Commissioner of Police will exercise and perform within jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate of Sonepat the powers and duties of a district magistrate.