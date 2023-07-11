Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Southern Haryana districts spared rain wrath

Southern Haryana districts spared rain wrath

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Jul 11, 2023 01:34 AM IST

The fields were inundated with water in Rohtak, Mahendergarh and some parts of Jhajjar, but no damage of life and property was reported. However, schools remained shut on Monday

: As heavy rains battered the northern parts of Haryana for the third consecutive day on Monday, the southern districts of the state comparatively experienced relief from the monsoon misery.

The fields were inundated with water in Rohtak, Mahendergarh and some parts of Jhajjar, but no damage of life and property was reported. However, schools remained shut on Monday.

Jyoti Rathee, a resident of Rohtak’s Nindana village, who is pursuing PhD at Maharshi Dayanand University, said even downpour continued for the last three days, but she is coming to varsity every day without any hassle.

“Due to rain, we are facing only power cuts,” she added.

Ajay Yadav, a resident of Mahendergarh, said the rainfall lashed for two hours on Monday, which led to waterlogging in many low-lying areas.

Satyawan Singh, a farmer from Bhiwani district, said the rainfall is beneficial to their crops as it will remove insects from crops.

Due to the rainfall, less patients were coming to the OPD at Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of medical sciences (PGIMS) and other government hospitals in the region.

Rohtak deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said that the situation is normal in the district and they are on alert to tackle every emergency.

“We have urged people to avoid going to canals as the water level has been rising. The concerned officials have been directed to look after water logging problems in fields,” he added.

Schools to remain shut for next two days in Bhiwani

Bhiwani deputy commissioner Naresh Narwal said all schools (government and private) will remain closed for Tuesday and Wednesday in view of heavy rainfall on Monday.

“This decision has been taken in the larger public interest and for the safety and security of students,” the DC added.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
