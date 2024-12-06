Speed up work on infrastructure projects, minister Sond directs officials

Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Friday directed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to deploy ground-level teams for immediate removal of dangling wires in key areas of Ludhiana, including markets and other high-traffic locations. In addition, the minister has urged officials from various departments to expedite the ongoing development projects in both urban and rural regions, ensuring their timely completion to enhance public infrastructure and services. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond at a review meeting in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

During a review meeting at the district administrative complex, the cabinet minister called on officials from the local bodies department to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed within the set timelines. The minister emphasised that the Punjab government is committed to the welfare of all sections of society and highlighted the numerous development initiatives being implemented to promote comprehensive growth across the state.

“The PSPCL must promptly tackle the issue of dangling wires across the city, particularly in markets and other areas, to ensure the safety of the public,” Sond said.

The minister has also issued directives to the water and sanitation wing (operation and maintenance cell) and the horticulture division of the municipal corporation , urging them to ensure thorough cleanliness on roads, cover all manholes within two days to prevent accidents, fast-track the installation of new streetlights, and ensure proper maintenance of parks by deploying adequate staff, among other responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, ADCs Harjinder Singh Bedi and Amarjit Bains, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder, district planning committee member Sharanpal Singh Makkar, among others