Sports Carnival for wheelchair athletes: Ashish Verma shoots his way to archery gold
Ashish Verma emerged as the champion in the archery during the first edition of the sports carnival for persons on wheelchairs, which was held at Sukhna Lake on Saturday.
Ved Prakash finished as runners-up in the competition, while Sumit Thakur took home the third prize.
In the VL I men’s category of the canoeing competition, Hari Krishan, Surender and Santosh Pandey won the top three prizes. Manjeet, Ashish and Kumaran Shen came up with podium finishes in the VL II men’s category.
Reena won the canoeing women’s competition, while Asha and Bhawana finished second and third respectively.
The team comprising Apurva, Rajan, Amit Kumar and Shiv Ganga won the dragon boat competition, while teams including Avtar Singh, Rahul, Dilbagh Singh and Raman; Man Mohan, Varun Kumar and Parmjeet Singh also ensured medals.
Fencing competition, which was held across three categories -- foil, epee and sabre -- saw Krishna, Varun, Devinder and Reena (foil); Sumit, Ashish, Avtar and Dilbag (epee) and Santosh, Shailesh, Ved Prakash and Rahul (sabre) walking away with the big prizes.
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit flagged off the event, which was organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex.
Ludhiana | Boyfriend among two booked for sharing lewd pictures of woman
A 45-year-old woman, resident of Cheema village, lodged an FIR against two accused, including her boyfriend, for allegedly clicking her obscene pictures and sharing it on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Chak Bhai Ka village and Jarnail Singh of Cheema village. Complainant said she had befriended the accused, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who established physical relations with her. The FIR has been lodged following a probe.
Teen ‘midnight’ runner’s dream sees light of day
The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) is in the process of finalising five urban development schemes for states to bring about a paradigm shift in urban planning as proposed in the Union Budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, officials aware of the development said on Saturday. The proposals will be sent to the department of expenditure under the finance ministry for consideration, according to two senior ministry officials.
Delhi: 40-year-old man kills wife, son at Geeta Colony home
New Delhi: A 40-year-old grocery shop owner allegedly killed his wife and son at their residence in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area on Saturday afternoon, with police saying he left messages on a family WhatsApp group reportedly claiming responsibility for the murders. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the accused, Sachin Arora, was arrested hours later.
After temp drop, clear skies make Pune sizzle at +40°C
PUNE After a brief spell of cloudy weather conditions, which gave respite from scotching heat, the temperature in the Pune city will again rise to 40 degrees Celsius and sky is expected to remain clear, according to the India Meteorological Department On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the day was 39.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius. However, it was cloudy all afternoon across the city.
Four firms, directors booked for duping DHFL of ₹1,057 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has recently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against directors of four real estate firms for allegedly duping Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited of ₹1,057 crore. The case was first registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station and later transferred to EOW for investigation. HT has seen a copy of the FIR. Dhaval Kamdar, Chetan Mawani refused to speak on the matter.
