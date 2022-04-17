Sports Carnival for wheelchair athletes: Ashish Verma shoots his way to archery gold

Ashish Verma emerged as the champion in the archery during the first edition of the sports carnival for persons on wheelchairs, which was held at Sukhna Lake on Saturday.

Ved Prakash finished as runners-up in the competition, while Sumit Thakur took home the third prize.

In the VL I men’s category of the canoeing competition, Hari Krishan, Surender and Santosh Pandey won the top three prizes. Manjeet, Ashish and Kumaran Shen came up with podium finishes in the VL II men’s category.

Reena won the canoeing women’s competition, while Asha and Bhawana finished second and third respectively.

The team comprising Apurva, Rajan, Amit Kumar and Shiv Ganga won the dragon boat competition, while teams including Avtar Singh, Rahul, Dilbagh Singh and Raman; Man Mohan, Varun Kumar and Parmjeet Singh also ensured medals.

Fencing competition, which was held across three categories -- foil, epee and sabre -- saw Krishna, Varun, Devinder and Reena (foil); Sumit, Ashish, Avtar and Dilbag (epee) and Santosh, Shailesh, Ved Prakash and Rahul (sabre) walking away with the big prizes.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit flagged off the event, which was organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex.