Sports varsity Bill likely to cause furore in Haryana assembly
The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 reintroduced in the Haryana assembly on Wednesday has the potential to cause furore in the assembly on Thursday when it comes up for discussion.
Earlier, it was withdrawn on March 8 following an objection by the central government.
However, while reintroducing the Bill, the state government has persisted with a provision stating that no special provision for employment or admission of women, persons with disabilities or of persons belonging to the weaker sections of the society, scheduled castes, and the other socially and educationally backward classes of citizens shall be made on the ground of domicile.
Since the state government recently enacted a law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs to Haryana domicile candidates, the provision in the Sports University Bill runs contrary to it.
The Bill was initially passed by the state assembly in August 2019 and was reserved by the governor for consideration of the President.
Subsequently, the Union home ministry, in December 2019, wrote to the state government citing a Union HRD ministry office memorandum stating that as per the University Grant Commission (UGC) regulations, the chairman of UGC will nominate a member of the selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities.
“Since no member of the search-cum-selection committee is nominated by the UGC, this criteria for appointment of V-C needs to be re-looked. Thus, on central government’s advice, it has been decided to re-look the Bill. Accordingly, the state government has decided to withdraw the Sports University of Haryana Bill,” said a cabinet note.
The Sports University is touted as the first full-fledged sports varsity of international standards in Haryana.
HC orders probe into 'custodial torture'
- The probe was ordered after labour activist Shiv Kumar alleged torture in jail.
