IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sports varsity Bill likely to cause furore in Haryana assembly
The Union home ministry, in December 2019, wrote to the Haryana government citing a Union HRD ministry office memorandum stating that as per UGC regulations, chairman of UGC will nominate a member of the selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities. (HT FILE)
The Union home ministry, in December 2019, wrote to the Haryana government citing a Union HRD ministry office memorandum stating that as per UGC regulations, chairman of UGC will nominate a member of the selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Sports varsity Bill likely to cause furore in Haryana assembly

The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 reintroduced in the Haryana assembly on Wednesday has the potential to cause furore in the assembly on Thursday when it comes up for discussion
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:09 PM IST

The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 reintroduced in the Haryana assembly on Wednesday has the potential to cause furore in the assembly on Thursday when it comes up for discussion.

Earlier, it was withdrawn on March 8 following an objection by the central government.

However, while reintroducing the Bill, the state government has persisted with a provision stating that no special provision for employment or admission of women, persons with disabilities or of persons belonging to the weaker sections of the society, scheduled castes, and the other socially and educationally backward classes of citizens shall be made on the ground of domicile.

Since the state government recently enacted a law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs to Haryana domicile candidates, the provision in the Sports University Bill runs contrary to it.

The Bill was initially passed by the state assembly in August 2019 and was reserved by the governor for consideration of the President.

Subsequently, the Union home ministry, in December 2019, wrote to the state government citing a Union HRD ministry office memorandum stating that as per the University Grant Commission (UGC) regulations, the chairman of UGC will nominate a member of the selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities.

“Since no member of the search-cum-selection committee is nominated by the UGC, this criteria for appointment of V-C needs to be re-looked. Thus, on central government’s advice, it has been decided to re-look the Bill. Accordingly, the state government has decided to withdraw the Sports University of Haryana Bill,” said a cabinet note.

The Sports University is touted as the first full-fledged sports varsity of international standards in Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(HT_PRINT)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(HT_PRINT)
chandigarh news

Haryana to hold mega Covid-19 vaccination drives 2 days a week: CM Khattar

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:43 PM IST
"Mega vaccination drives to be held two days a week in the state; 7.50 lakh people have been vaccinated till now," Khattar said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers of various states on the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab has so far recorded over 2,00,000 Covid cases of which 6,137 people have died, 182,283 have recovered and active cases are at 11,942, according to the state’s health department bulletin.(HT file photo)
Punjab has so far recorded over 2,00,000 Covid cases of which 6,137 people have died, 182,283 have recovered and active cases are at 11,942, according to the state’s health department bulletin.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab has doubled, says health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the daily average of Covid disease cases in Punjab was earlier at 531 and has now climbed to 1,338 in the last 15 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Speaker told the House that if any official provided wrong information, a motion of privilege will be brought against him/her in the assembly. (Ht file photo)
The Speaker told the House that if any official provided wrong information, a motion of privilege will be brought against him/her in the assembly. (Ht file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana Speaker warns officials against tabling misleading info in assembly

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Warns of invoking breach of privilege provision against erring officials after incorrect reply to question on industries was tabled in House in November last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The comptroller and auditor general report says the golf course developed on government land with government resources at the third battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, was allowed for use by private persons in an unauthorised manner for five years. (Representative image)
The comptroller and auditor general report says the golf course developed on government land with government resources at the third battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, was allowed for use by private persons in an unauthorised manner for five years. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

CAG sees red on Hisar golf greens

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Comptroller and auditor general seeks fixing of responsibility for illegal use of land for teeing off at Haryana Armed Police, Hisar, golf course and revenue of 80.87 lakh generated by its management committee was kept outside the government account
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar faces allegations of tax evasion and owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. (Ht file photo)
Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar faces allegations of tax evasion and owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. (Ht file photo)
chandigarh news

ED, IT teams raid Samalkha Congress MLA Chhokar’s properties in Haryana

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The raids are being carried out at Dharam Singh Chhokar’s house in Samalkha, fuel station in Panipat and properties in Hisar, Gurugram and Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar was lodged in the Sonepat jail for 30 days before being released and is a co-accused in cases against labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from the Karnal jail on bail on February 26.(Shutterstock/HT Archive)
Kumar was lodged in the Sonepat jail for 30 days before being released and is a co-accused in cases against labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from the Karnal jail on bail on February 26.(Shutterstock/HT Archive)
chandigarh news

HC orders probe into ‘custodial torture’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:34 AM IST
  • The probe was ordered after labour activist Shiv Kumar alleged torture in jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(The number of active cases in the state also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.)
(The number of active cases in the state also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.)
chandigarh news

38 more deaths, 1,475 Covid cases in Punjab

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Hoshiarpur reported a maximum 257 fresh Covid-19 cases, Ludhiana 245, Patiala 197, Mohali 192 and SBS Nagar 132
READ FULL STORY
Close
At a meeting attended by top officials of the state food department and the FCI, it was clarified that a move for tightening quality checks was at a proposal stage and a nod from the Union food and public distribution ministry was awaited. (HT photo)
At a meeting attended by top officials of the state food department and the FCI, it was clarified that a move for tightening quality checks was at a proposal stage and a nod from the Union food and public distribution ministry was awaited. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Foodgrain procurement: Existing quality norms to apply but land record a must, FCI tells Punjab

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:27 AM IST
It was not practical for farmers to get land records in a short span of time, says Punjab minister Ashu
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 16,883 senior citizens have been vaccinated in Panchkula so far. (HT FILE)
As many as 16,883 senior citizens have been vaccinated in Panchkula so far. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

96 test +ve for Covid in Panchkula, highest since November surge

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Just within 16 days in March, the district has reported 624 cases, nearly double the cases in February (313), which has taken the total to 11,468
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab and Haryana High court. (HT Photo)
Punjab and Haryana High court. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

No violation of statutory provisions in Kishor appointment by Punjab: HC

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The bench, while dismissing the plea, said that it was of the firm opinion that the petitioners had no locus to challenge the appointment
READ FULL STORY
Close
At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to get the shot. (HT File Photo)
At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to get the shot. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

20,500 get jabbed in Ambala during mega vaccination drive

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The district achieved the highest numbers across Haryana, achieved double the target set by government
READ FULL STORY
Close
In both the cases, unidentified men on two-wheelers snatched the women’s purses. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In both the cases, unidentified men on two-wheelers snatched the women’s purses. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Two women fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
No arrests have been made so far, but the police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:47 PM IST
In the letter addressed to the PGIMER director, the urban planning department pointed out that the campus is enlisted as a Grade-2 heritage precinct, where not external changes are allowed
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district administration will rope in medical staff, including doctors and paramedical staff, on contractual terms as per the norms. (HT File Photo)
The district administration will rope in medical staff, including doctors and paramedical staff, on contractual terms as per the norms. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Mohali admn gears up to manage patient load amid Covid surge

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The number of active cases has shot up from 636 on March 1 to 1,442 on March 16 and recovery rate has dropped from 95% to 91.7% in the same period
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7
Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7
chandigarh news

Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Police said the 22-year-old from Dera Bassi had checked into the hotel around 3:40pm along with a woman friend
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP