State-level programme to celebrate Chhath in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 19, 2023 06:54 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be attending the Chhath Puja function as the chief guest. Panipat is gearing up to host Chhath Puja on Sunday, a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun god.

Panipat is gearing up to host Chhath Puja on Sunday, a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun god. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be attending the function as the chief guest.

Panipat is gearing up to host Chhath Puja on Sunday, a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun god. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be attending the function as the chief guest. (HT File Photo)
Panipat is gearing up to host Chhath Puja on Sunday, a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun god. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be attending the function as the chief guest.

Other short stories

Haryana Cabinet meet on Nov 28

Chandigarh The Haryana Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 28 at 11 am in civil secretariat at Chandigarh. The Cabinet branch on Saturday issued a notification to this effect, according to a release.

21 stubble burning cases in Haryana

Karnal : Haryana on Friday recorded 21 incidents of paddy residue burning taking the total number to 2,052 for this season. Meanwhile, Fatehabad district recorded the worst air in Haryana at 366 value, as per the CPCB’s bulletin on Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm. Other places in the ‘very poor’ category were Sonepat (368), Gurugram (322), Bhiwani (316), Faridabad (309) and Hisar (307). Dharuhera (Rewari) (278), Rohtak (269) and Kurukshetra (207) were in the ‘poor’ category.

