STF raids gangster’s hideouts in Ambala

The Ambala Unit of the Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday raided at least six locations in the district allegedly associated with a local gangster, Bunty Kaushal. The Ambala Unit of the Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday raided at least six locations in the district allegedly associated with a local gangster, Bunty Kaushal. (Representational image)

Bunty is accused of killing his associate outside a private hospital in February last year. He has been absconding since then and carries a reward of ₹25,000 on his head, the DSP, STF, Aman Kumar said.

The DSP said no recovery was made and no suspect was detained in the search operation.

Bunty, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case, was to surrender before a court after the end of his parole.

However, a day before he allegedly shot dead Aman alias Gappu, his associate and a history-sheeter, due to an enmity over a woman to whom both had come to visit at the hospital.

Inspector Deepender of the STF said, “A total of six teams, including the CIA units of Ambala Police, raided the locations. We have developed some clues and are working on them to nab the gangster at the earliest.”