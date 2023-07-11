Flood fury in Punjab: NDRF team recuses 20 from Faridkot village

A team of NDRF on Monday successfully rescued 20 residents, including children, from Chahal village in Faridkot, which was submerged in rainwater. The Faridkot deputy commissioner said the natural flow of rainwater created flood-like situation in low-laying area of Chahal village. The NDRF team was called in for the evacuation purpose.

The village is located near the twin canals of Rajasthan Feeder and Sirhind Feeder on the outskirts of Faridkot city. It took three hours to evacuate people from the village.

The Faridkot deputy commissioner said the natural flow of rainwater created flood-like situation in low-laying area of Chahal village. The NDRF team was called in for the evacuation purpose. “Our teams are going to affected areas and taking people and animals to safer places. JCB machines have also been deployed to avert further damage. The situation is under control in the district and there is no breach in canals as well. Only rainwater has gathered in low-lying areas, which has caused waterlogging in some areas,” he added.

He said the officials have been directed not to leave their stations and remain available to tackle any situation.

Sub-divisional magistrate Baljeet Kaur said around 20 persons, who were stuck in their houses, were rescued with the help of NDRF.

