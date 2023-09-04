Cong MLA writes to Himachal CM Sukhu, seeks action in police recruitment scam

Sujanpur MLA Rajendra Rana has written to chief minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on pressing issues affecting the youth in the region. Rana has raised concerns about the delay in the release of recruitment examination results due to paper leaks. He has called for intervention from the Congress government in this regard. Sujanpur MLA Rajendra Rana has written to Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu on pressing issues affecting the youth in the region. Rana has raised concerns about the delay in the release of recruitment examination results due to paper leaks. He has called for intervention from the Congress government in this regard. (HT File Photo)

Rana has written about the closure of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission based in Hamirpur and called for the reinstatement of the commission. He has stressed the need for action against police officers implicated in the police recruitment scam.

He has demanded a CBI investigation into the fake degree case. The issue of justice for outsourced workers, previously raised by the Congress in the assembly during their time in the Opposition, remains unresolved, and he highlighted the importance of a decision on this matter.

Recognising the service of nursing staff during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rana has called for appropriate measures to safeguard their interests and future.

His letter to the CM underscored the need for prompt government responses to address these concerns.

