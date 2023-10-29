News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir questions Mann govt’s development claims

Sukhbir questions Mann govt’s development claims

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 29, 2023 07:34 AM IST

In a statement on Saturday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “The government has failed to list the name of any major company which has invested in the state. Contrary to the claims, corruption has increased in Punjab under the AAP tenure.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday questioned the 50,000-crore investment claim made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Saturday questioned the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000-crore investment claim made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Saturday questioned the 50,000-crore investment claim made by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

In a statement on Saturday, Sukhbir said: “The government has failed to list the name of any major company which has invested in the state. Contrary to the claims, corruption has increased in Punjab under the AAP tenure.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The SAD chief said the Mann government has nothing to show in terms of development but was using the taxpayers’ money to release advertisements for publicity.

The government is taking loans in the name of development, but doing little on the ground, he said, adding that it failed to set up any thermal plant or irrigation project in the state in the last year-and-a-half in power. They have also not spent on social welfare schemes such as old-age pension or Shagun scheme, Sukhbir claimed.

He also termed the state’s new sports policy “hollow”, stating that the Haryana government was paying international medallists three times more than the Punjab government.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out