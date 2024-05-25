Sukhbir: Underprivileged facing discrimination in AAP regime

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was discriminating against the Dalits and weaker sections of society by “withdrawing” facilities given to them by the erstwhile SAD governments. All such facilities, “withdrawn” by the successive Congress and AAP governments, will be restored once the SAD forms its government in the state, he said. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a rally.

The SAD president, who addressed public meetings in favour of party candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee in Shahkot, Nakodar, Phillaur and Phagwara, said, “The state government, being run from Delhi, is denying the SC scholarship to students and free bicycles to girl students. Brides from scheduled castes and underprivileged sections of society are not getting the Shagun benefits. The Bhagat Puran Singh medical insurance scheme has been stopped. Chemist shops and even sewa kendras have been shut.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Attacking chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the SAD president said, “He holds roadshows after closing down markets and clogs areas with his vehicles and then claims that he has public support.”

Sukhbir also attacked former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, accusing him of indulging in corruption and looting the state during his three-month tenure.

The SAD president also appealed to the people to strengthen the SAD so that it could defeat the nefarious designs to weaken the party as well as religious institutions. “Over the years the RSS has taken over control of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib and Sri Patna Sahib. The SGPC has been broken and a separate gurdwara panel has been established in Haryana. To reverse this trend, it is imperative to strengthen the SAD,” he added.