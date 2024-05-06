Sweltering week on the cards in Chandigarh

After already crossing the 40°C mark twice this season, the maximum temperature is expected to remain in the same ballpark in the earlier part of this week, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. Relief is expected only towards the weekend, when a Western Disturbance is likely to approach the city. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Relief is expected only towards the weekend, when a Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to approach the city.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature fell from 40.6°C on Saturday to 39.3°C, but was still 1.8 degree above normal, leading to searing heat.

Speaking about this, scientist at IMD Chandigarh, Shivinder Singh said, “On Saturday, a WD was active that brought in warm south-westerly winds, causing the temperature to soar to 40.6°C. The temperature decreased on Sunday, as northerly winds resumed in the region.”

While northerly winds will continue, Singh expects that the maximum temperature will hover around the 40°C mark for the next few days. “At the beginning of May, the temperature was below normal, but now it has gone above normal and will continue this way for the next few days.”

However, heatwaves are still unlikely, as a fresh WD is likely to affect the region towards the weekend. For heatwaves in this region, the maximum temperature has to go over 40°C and be over 4.5°C above normal.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped from 23°C on Saturday to 22.2°C on Sunday, 1.1 degree below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 40°C, while the minimum temperature will return to the 23°C-24°C range.

Health dept issues heatwave advisory

Amid the rising temperature, the UT health department issued a heatwave advisory, recommending staying indoors in well-ventilated and cool areas to avoid direct exposure to heat.

The department advised residents to opt for lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitting cotton clothes during this weather. Umbrellas, hats and sunglasses should also be used for protection from direct sunlight, along with regular hydration with water, natural juices and coconut water.

Even when inside, block sunlight by keeping windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of the building. Open windows only at night to allow circulation of cooler air.

During this sweltering weather, alcoholic, caffeinated as well as sugary beverages should be avoided. Instead, fruits and vegetables with high water content should be incorporated in daily diet.

Outdoor activities, as well as strenuous physical activity, should be limited to cooler times of the day. Even then, take regular breaks, stay hydrated and seek shade when necessary.

A close watch must be kept on infants, elderly individuals, outdoor workers and those with pre-existing health conditions. Pay special attention to not leave anyone, especially children or pets, in a closed, parked vehicle, the advisory added.