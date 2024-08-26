Teen stabs 19-year-old friend to death with ice pick in Ludhiana, held

A teenager allegedly stabbed his 19-year-old friend to death using an ice pick following a spat over buying drugs near the railway station late on Sunday, officials said. Division Number 1 police said they arrested the 17-year-old within 11 hours of receiving a complaint. After the passersby gathered at the spot near the railway station in Ludhiana after hearing the victim’s cries, the accused escaped. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused and the victim, Sandeep Kumar, were under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

The victim was a rag picker. Sandeep and his friend were consuming alcohol at a vacant area opposite the railway station and had a spat over buying drugs. The accused told police that Sandeep assaulted him, and he stabbed Sandeep ‘multiple times till he died in a fit of rage’.

After the passersby gathered at the spot after hearing the victim’s cries, the accused escaped.

Division Number 1 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gagandeep Singh said the onlookers alerted the police.

He said they reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police found the details of the minor and nabbed him. He added that a case on charges of murder has been registered against the accused.