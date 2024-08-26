 Teen stabs 19-year-old friend to death with ice pick in Ludhiana, held - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teen stabs 19-year-old friend to death with ice pick in Ludhiana, held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 27, 2024 05:58 AM IST

The victim, Sandeep Kumar, was a rag picker; Sandeep and his friend were consuming alcohol at a vacant area opposite the railway station in Ludhiana and had a spat over buying drugs

A teenager allegedly stabbed his 19-year-old friend to death using an ice pick following a spat over buying drugs near the railway station late on Sunday, officials said. Division Number 1 police said they arrested the 17-year-old within 11 hours of receiving a complaint.

After the passersby gathered at the spot near the railway station in Ludhiana after hearing the victim’s cries, the accused escaped. (HT Photo)
After the passersby gathered at the spot near the railway station in Ludhiana after hearing the victim’s cries, the accused escaped. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused and the victim, Sandeep Kumar, were under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

The victim was a rag picker. Sandeep and his friend were consuming alcohol at a vacant area opposite the railway station and had a spat over buying drugs. The accused told police that Sandeep assaulted him, and he stabbed Sandeep ‘multiple times till he died in a fit of rage’.

After the passersby gathered at the spot after hearing the victim’s cries, the accused escaped.

Division Number 1 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gagandeep Singh said the onlookers alerted the police.

He said they reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police found the details of the minor and nabbed him. He added that a case on charges of murder has been registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Teen stabs 19-year-old friend to death with ice pick in Ludhiana, held
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On