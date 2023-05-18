Four in Ludhiana police net for ATM fraud

The Tibba police arrested four men in connection with ATM fraud and recovered 31 debit cards, ₹15,500, a bike and sharp-edged weapons from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rohit of Parbhat Nagar, Kapil Bakhshi of Jain Colony, Shubham of Hargobind Nagar and Prince Sharma of Hargobind Nagar. (Getty Images)

According to police, the accused used to steal money from the bank accounts of people after swapping their debit cards with fake ones.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused on Wednesday. He said that on May 15, Raj Kumar of Karamsar Colony approached the police claiming that fraudsters have stolen ₹16,000 from his bank account using his debit card.

Kumar stated that he went to the Union Bank ATM at Subhash Nagar on May 15 and was facing problem in making transactions. Meanwhile, a man, who was already present there extended help to him in withdrawing cash. The accused swapped his debit card with a fake one and fled with his aides on a bike.

The complainant said that he had noted the registration number of the bike. Later, the miscreants stole ₹16,000 from his bank account using his debit card.

The ASI added that the police located the accused by tracing the registration number of the vehicle. The accused confessed that they were involved in stealing money from the accounts of people for a long time, he said.

A case under sections 420, 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Tibba police station. More important information has been expected from the accused. The accused are already facing trials in similar cases.