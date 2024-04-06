To woo investors, Himachal govt set to host biz conclave in Chandigarh

Amid the Lok Sabha elections din, the Himachal Pradesh tourism department is all set to organise a business opportunity conference in Chandigarh on April 9 to invite investment from leading private hospitality firms in the properties being developed by the state government through Asian Development Bank (ADB) and state funding. The properties are wellness centres, ice-skating rinks, a convention centre and a tourist complex. A business opportunity conference will be held in Chandigarh on April 9 to invite investment from leading private hospitality firms in the properties being developed by Himachal Pradesh government. (HT File)

The tourism department has extended an invitation to at least 25 hospitality firms to invest in Himachal and Oberoi Hotels and Health Resorts, Hyatt, Marriot International, IHG Hotels and Resorts Country Holiday Inn, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, and Lemon Tree are a few among the long list of invitees.

“We have responses from a few. We are waiting how many of them come forward in this conference,” said a senior official of the tourism department, who did not want to be quoted in the wake of the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and six assembly by-polls.

The department has proposed to develop a wellness centre in chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s home town Naduan. The centre will have 20 deluxe rooms, a wellness area, a swimming pool gymnasium, a juice bar meditation and yoga hall, and facilities for rain dance. Apart from this, the centre will also have nine cottages.

Similarly, the wellness centre in Manali will have 40 rooms, six super deluxe bedrooms, two duplex restaurants, along with separate Jacuzzi for men and women.

The wellness centre cost in Shimla has been pegged at ₹552 crore, which will have a restaurant for 100 people, ten deluxe rooms 10 super deluxe rooms, and 20 cottages. A wellness centre will be built in Kullu with an estimated cost of ₹277 crore. The costliest wellness centre will be built up in Dharamshala with an estimated cost of ₹1616 crore.

Similarly, a convention centre cum wellness centre will be built in Nagrota in Kangra represented by Raghubir Bali, cabinet rank chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation ( HPTDC) and chairman of tourism development board.

Plans are afoot to set up a rafting centre in Naduan. An indoor ice skating and roller skating rink in Dharamshala and Manali. An ice and roller skating rink in Shimla will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹348 crore. All projects will be set up in private-public partnerships.