Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Toddler crushed to death by truck in Ambala, mother injured

Toddler crushed to death by truck in Ambala, mother injured

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Police said that Mayank, the toddler, died on the spot and her mother was rushed to the civil hospital, Ambala, with head and leg injuries.The incident took place when the woman had just de-boarded a bus

A toddler was killed, while his mother got injured after a truck allegedly hit them at a busy intersection at Ambala’s Kalka Chowk on Friday. (HT Photo)
A toddler was killed, while his mother got injured after a truck allegedly hit them at a busy intersection at Ambala’s Kalka Chowk on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: A two-year-old boy was killed, while his mother got injured after a truck allegedly hit them at a busy intersection at Ambala’s Kalka Chowk on Friday.

Police said that Mayank, the toddler, died on the spot and her mother was rushed to the district civil hospital with head and leg injuries.

The incident took place when the woman, Somwati, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district, had just de-boarded a bus and was crossing the intersection under the flyover at 11.30 am.

“Suddenly, I saw a speeding truck coming from Mixy Chowk that hit us. My son came under a tire of the truck, while I was pushed away getting injuries near my head and leg,” the woman told the police.

A case was registered against driver Mani Kumar, a resident of Panchkula’s Pinjore at Baldev Nagar police station under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC.

Inspector Gaurav Punia said the driver was held from the spot and the woman is undergoing treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out