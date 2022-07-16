Trader receives extortion call in the name of jailed gangster in Ludhiana

A city-based businessman was allegedly extorted by an unidentified caller, who identified himself as jailed gangster Neeran Bawana, police said on Friday

The complainant, Nitin Goyal of Barewal Road,who sells imported machines, said on June 6, he received at least 40 WhatsApp calls from an international number. When he answered , the caller introduced himself as gangster Neeraj Bawana, and said he was calling from Tihar Jail. The caller said he had been offered ₹17 lakh to kill him, but as he had learnt that Goyal was a “good person” he was willing to spare his life, provided he paid him the money himself.

An inquiry has been marked to the cyber cell of Ludhiana police. Inspector Jatinder Singh, Ludhiana cyber cell in-charge, said they were investigating whether the call had been made from Tihar Jail or elsewhere. Initial probe suggests the involvement of an acquaintance of the victim.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

After the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, there has been an increase in extortion calls.