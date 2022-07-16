Trader receives extortion call in the name of jailed gangster in Ludhiana
A city-based businessman was allegedly extorted by an unidentified caller, who identified himself as jailed gangster Neeran Bawana, police said on Friday
The complainant, Nitin Goyal of Barewal Road,who sells imported machines, said on June 6, he received at least 40 WhatsApp calls from an international number. When he answered , the caller introduced himself as gangster Neeraj Bawana, and said he was calling from Tihar Jail. The caller said he had been offered ₹17 lakh to kill him, but as he had learnt that Goyal was a “good person” he was willing to spare his life, provided he paid him the money himself.
An inquiry has been marked to the cyber cell of Ludhiana police. Inspector Jatinder Singh, Ludhiana cyber cell in-charge, said they were investigating whether the call had been made from Tihar Jail or elsewhere. Initial probe suggests the involvement of an acquaintance of the victim.
A case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Sarabha Nagar police station.
After the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, there has been an increase in extortion calls.
Man posing as CRPF jawan dupes Chandigarh doctor of ₹1 lakh
A Sector-25 based doctor was duped of ₹1 lakh by a caller posing as a CRPF jawan. In his complaint, Dr Gaurav Sharma, 36, told the police that he received a WhatsApp call on July 7 from Kumar. Kumar requested him to treat CRPF jawans and had him talk to his senior, who was in uniform, over video call.
In major reshuffle, 54 Ludhiana MC, LIT officials transferred
As many as 42 municipal corporation officials,including municipal corporation secretary Jasdev Sekhon; superintending engineers Rahul Gagneja, Praveen Singla, Ravinder Garg and Rajinder Singh; 12 building inspectors, senior town planner SS Bindra , executive engineer Ranbir Singh; and sanitary inspectors, have been transferred. 12 LIT officials, including the executive officer Jagdev Singh , and superintending engineers, Sat Bhushan Sachdeva, and Buta Ram have been transferred.
Take action against industries dumping untreated waste: Vidhan Sabha panel to PPCB
Taking cognisance of the dumping of untreated industrial waste on the ground or in sewer lines, a 13-member Vidhan Sabha committee on Friday directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board to take strict action against industries responsible for groundwater contamination. It directed MC officials to operationalise the carcass utilisation plant established in the Noorpur bet area. The villagers feel that the plant will lead to foul smell and unhygienic conditions in the area.
Ludhiana | 7 held with 3.5kg opium, 650g heroin
Police Commissionerate's anti narcotic cell in a joint operation with counter intelligence team, nabbed as many as five persons in two separate cases and recovered a total of 3.5 kg opium and ₹25,000 worth of drug money from their possession. In-charge at the anti-narcotic cell, Inspector Satwant Singh, said the team had installed a checkpoint near Grain Market following a tip off on Thursday. Separate cases were registered against the accused in the two cases.
Three held for molesting woman after argument in Panchkula
Police on Friday said that they have arrested three persons after allegedly molesting a woman. The victim, in her complaint, said a group of four to five bike-borne persons began following her as she was returning home with a friend on her Activa on Wednesday evening. The accused, Praveen, Babiram and Ravi, all residents of Rambagh road in Kalka, were arrested on Thursday.
