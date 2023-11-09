Trio in taxi robs man of 27,000 at knifepoint in Mohali

Three men robbed a Hisar resident of ₹27,800, besides his mobile phone and documents, in a taxi near Haripur Kuran village in Dera Bassi on Tuesday night. When the car reached near Dera Bassi, the driver turned the vehicle towards Bhushan factory, Haripur Kuran village, where the three men forcibly took him to an ATM and made him withdraw ₹ 26,000 from his debit card. (Getty image)

The victim, Bhanu of Haryana, told the police that he visited Mohali for his bank training. While returning, he boarded a taxi near Singhpura-Zirakpur bus stand around 9.25 pm. Two men were already sitting inside the vehicle and another man also joined later.

When the car reached near Dera Bassi, the driver turned the vehicle towards Bhushan factory, Haripur Kuran village, where the three men forcibly took him to an ATM and made him withdraw ₹26,000 from his debit card. They also took ₹1,800 cash that he was already carrying, before fleeing in the car. A case under Sections 379-B, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered on Wednesday.

Theft at consumer commission member’s flat

Chandigarh Thieves struck at the apartment of a member of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, in Sector 49 and decamped with ₹15,000 in cash, along with jewellery and signed cheques.

The commission member, Paramjit Kaur, who lives in Advocates’ Society, Sector 49, told the police that she had hired a woman, Poonam, and her daughter, who live on rent in Jagatpura, to look after her children in May 2023.

Recently, she realised that ₹15,000 kept in an almirah were missing. When she confronted the mother-daughter duo, they stopped reporting for work. Later, she also found a gold ring, a pair of gold earrings and signed cheques missing from the almirah.

A case under Section 381 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!