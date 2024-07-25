Truck from other states entering Himachal exempted from special road tax during apple season

Himachal Pradesh will not levy special road tax (SRT) on non-state trucks for transporting apple and potatoes to other states, according to a notification. Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said that the state government was committed to protecting the interests of horticulturists and farmers and added that exempting SRT for apple and potato transportation will benefit all stakeholders. (HT Photo)

Truck drivers from other states entering Himachal, who are not covered under the National Permit, have been granted immediate exemption from SRT for transporting apples and potatoes to other states, the transport department said in the notification.

The apple season in Himachal is from July to October. Apple is a ₹5,000 crore economy which is grown in 21 out of 68 assembly segments. Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba districts besides selective pockets of Solan, Sirmaur and Kangra districts are key apple growing areas.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said that the state government was committed to protecting the interests of horticulturists and farmers and added that exempting SRT for apple and potato transportation will benefit all stakeholders.

The transport department is making continuous efforts to facilitate the transportation of horticultural and agricultural products and provide all possible assistance, he said.

The deputy chief minister said that all preparations have been completed by the Department in view of monsoon and the apple season in the state. He also appealed to all stakeholders to ensure compliance with road safety rules.