2 LeT associates arrested with arms & ammunition in J&K’s Baramulla: Police

Two associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfit were arrested in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Thursday, adding arms and ammunition were also recovered from them. (File Photo)

The duo, along with two Chinese pistols and some ammunition, were arrested from the Frestihar Kreeri area of Baramulla district, said police.

Police have identified them as Suhail Gulzar, a resident of Frestihar Kreeri and Waseem Ahmad Pata, a resident of Hudipora Rafiabad.

A police spokesperson said that a joint party of security forces established a checkpoint after information about the movement of militants in Kreeri.

“On specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Frestihar village of Kreeri, a joint party of Baramulla Police & army’s 29 RR placed an MVCP (mobile vehicle check-point) at Frestihar-Waripora crossing in Kreeri,” the spokesperson said.

They were arrested while trying to flee after noticing the search party at the Frestihar-Waripora crossing but were apprehended tactfully.

“They were taken into custody immediately. Two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines and 15 live pistol rounds were recovered from them,” the spokesperson said, adding that a case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act against both was registered at the Kreeri police station.