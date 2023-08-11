Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two brothers murdered in Solan over monetary issue

HT Correspondent, Shimla
Aug 11, 2023



Two brothers were brutally murdered in Solan with sharp weapons, allegedly over a monetary issue.

Following the attack, the brothers were reportedly seen lying helpless on the road, but instead of helping them, bystanders took to capturing the horrifying scene on their phones.


The victims were identified as Kunal, 21, and Varun, 19, sons of Pradeep Bawa.

The victim’s maternal uncle said the brothers had been called to Nakodar by one Gaurav Gill of Kiva village, to settle the dispute.

When the two brothers refused to go to Nakodar, they were asked to come to a spot on the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road where three people on a motorcycle attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, a police official said.

Following the attack, the brothers were reportedly seen lying helpless on the road, but instead of helping them, bystanders took to capturing the horrifying scene on their phones.

It was only after cops arrived that the brothers were taken to Nalagarh hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

Deputy superintendent of police Feroze Khan confirmed that a murder case has been registered, and said efforts are on to apprehend the accused.

