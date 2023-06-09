Bike hits man, car runs him over in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

A 50-year-old man, who fell on the road after being hit by a speeding bike, was crushed by an oncoming car on the road between Housing Board light point and Fun Republic light point in Manimajra on Wednesday evening. The car driver stopped the vehicle at a distance. But looking at the condition of the man, the driver escaped on foot, leaving his Chandigarh-registered four-wheeler on the spot (Getty image)

The complainant, Kirpal Singh, son of the deceased and a resident of Vikas Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur, told the police that he used to pick up his father from his Photostat shop in Manimajra.

Since he got late on Wednesday, his father started walking towards the main road. On the way, he was hit by a speeding motorcycle that fled the spot. As his father fell on the road, a rashly driven car ran over him.

The car driver stopped the vehicle at a distance. But looking at the condition of his father, the driver escaped on foot, leaving his Chandigarh-registered four-wheeler on the spot.

The victim was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Manimajra police booked both the absconding drivers under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

34-year-old killed in Mohali hit-and-run

A Dera Bassi resident was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Sector 105.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Sharma, 34, a resident of Khaspur village, Dera Bassi.

In his statement to the police, an eyewitness, Sukhwinder Lal, a resident of Manak Majra village, said he was headed back home from Shampur village on Wednesday.

Around 8.30 pm, when he reached near Sector 105, he saw a car, bearing a Haryana registration number, hitting a motorcycle from behind.

The motorcyclist lost control and fell on the road, suffering severe injuries. He was taken to Sohana Hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, in view of his critical condition, but he died during treatment later at night.

A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC was registered against the absconding car driver.

Investigating officer Tarsem Singh said a search was on for the car driver. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area for leads.

