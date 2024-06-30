 Two held for assaulting, kidnapping man in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Two held for assaulting, kidnapping man in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 30, 2024 07:46 AM IST

The victim, Robin Singh, alleged that he, along with a JCB driver, was working near a park in Sector 53, when two intoxicated men on a motorcycle approached them, initiating an argument

Two Mohali youths were arrested for assaulting and kidnapping a construction firm’s supervisor for ransom from an under-construction site in Sector 53 on Friday.

Police recovered a stolen mobile phone, a Hero Splendor motorcycle and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 in cash from the accused. (iStock)
Police recovered a stolen mobile phone, a Hero Splendor motorcycle and 15,000 in cash from the accused. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Kuldeep, 26, and Ajay, 28, are residents of Jhampur, Mohali, said police.

The victim, Robin Singh, alleged that he, along with a JCB driver, was working near a park in Sector 53, when two intoxicated men on a motorcycle approached them, initiating an argument.

The duo assaulted him with a brick, causing severe head injuries. They then blindfolded and kidnapped him, demanding 50,000 for his release.

The kidnappers threatened to harm him further if the ransom wasn’t paid. Afraid, Singh said, he informed his site manager, Nitin, who transferred the amount via an online payment app. The kidnappers then fled, leaving him injured in a secluded area.

Upon receiving the report, a police team from the Sector 36 police station set up a checkpoint near D-park, Sector 52. The suspects were apprehended on their motorcycle, matching the one used in the crime.

Police recovered a stolen mobile phone, a Hero Splendor motorcycle and 15,000 in cash from them.

Police said Ajay was a labourer with a criminal record, including charges of murder and drug-related offences. Kuldeep has no prior criminal record. Both suspects are reportedly drug addicts.

