Two Independent MLAs join BJP in Himachal
With a few months left for the elections in Himachal, leaders in the poll-bound state have begun to hop from one party to another. Two Independent legislators on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The MLAs joined the party in the presence of BJP state president Suresh Kashyap and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.
Independent legislators Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra and Prakash Rana from the Jogindernagar assembly segment joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party headquarters, Deepkamal, in Shimla. Both legislators came into the limelight after they defeated political heavyweights from Dehra and Jogindernagar.
Hoshiyar Singh was born in Mumbai in 1966. He did his graduation from the LS Patkar College of Commerce and later joined his family business. He returned to Himachal before the 2017 assembly polls and took the social work route to enter politics. He gained popularity with his philanthropic work. He took a poll plunge as an Independent candidate and defeated BJP heavyweight Ravinder Singh Ravi and Congress veteran Viplove Thakur to enter the state assembly. Ravinder Singh Ravi, a five-time legislator and minister in the previous BJP government, was close to former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal. While Viplove Thakur is a former minister, Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Rajya Sabha member.
Rana defeated Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur’s father-in-law from Jogindernagar Gulab Singh M Thakur, who was a former speaker and revenue minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal government in 1998 and 2004. Rana owns a business in Saudi Arabia and defeated Thakur with a margin of 6.635 votes. He had returned to his village from Saudi Arabia after 30 years. He runs a transport business in Saudi Arabia
“Both the legislators Hoshiyar Singh and Prakash Rana have been supporting the party in the assembly since the beginning. Today, they have officially taken the membership of the party,” said Kashyap, adding that their joining will strengthen the party in Dehra and Jogindernagar.
“We have received their cooperation during the last four-and-a-half years and today they have become a part of the BJP family. The duo was taken into the party fold after consultation with all the senior leaders and the high command,” said Jai Ram Thakur
The CM said their joining will strengthen the government at the Centre and the state.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for Himachal and that was quite evident during his Shimla visit. Now the PM will be coming to Dharamshala on June 16 and 17.
Meanwhile, 20 other people also joined the party on the occasion.
BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal and state vice-president Sanjeev Katwal were present on the occasion. The BJP’s strength in the Vidhan Sabha has now increased to 45.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
