Two men spray gas in car, flee with 38K, jewellery in Ludhiana

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman of 38,000, and gold jewellery after spraying gas inside her car in Ludhiana
The men took her bag, which contained 38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents in Ludhiana.
The men took her bag, which contained 38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman of 38,000, and gold jewellery after spraying gas inside her car in Chandla Market in Khanna on Thursday.

The victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind, said she had come to Khanna to shop. While her daughter and her friend had gone to the market, two bike-borne men sprayed a suffocating gaseous product in the car, forcing the woman and her driver to step outside. The men took her bag, which contained 38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

