Two men spray gas in car, flee with ₹38K, jewellery in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman of ₹38,000, and gold jewellery after spraying gas inside her car in Chandla Market in Khanna on Thursday.
The victim, Raj Kumari Bajaj of Harpalpura, Sirhind, said she had come to Khanna to shop. While her daughter and her friend had gone to the market, two bike-borne men sprayed a suffocating gaseous product in the car, forcing the woman and her driver to step outside. The men took her bag, which contained ₹38,000, 50g gold jewellery and important documents.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.
-
Nine more down with Covid in Ludhiana
Nine more people tested positive for Covid on Friday, the highest single-day spike since March 2. This is the third time this week that the district has registered an increase in Covid cases. While six cases were reported on April 18, eight cases were registered the next day. The new cases have taken the district's Covid count to 1,09,836, of which 1,07,526 people have recovered, while 2,280 have succumbed.
-
UP man shoots self after killing fiancée in Samrala
A 24-year-old man shot himself with a pistol after gunning down his fiancee in Kotla Bhadi village of Samrala on Friday afternoon. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the victim Manisha, 22, was living with Manisha's parents and younger sister in the labour quarters at a brick kiln in Kotla Bhadi village. Her father Om Singh and mother Kusumlata are labourers at the brick kiln. He said at 12.30 om on Friday AAjit Kumar, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradeshcame to their house.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 58
Tricity's active Covid-19 cases rose further on Friday as 10 people tested positive. As many as six people were found infected in Chandigarh, three in Mohali and one in Panchkula. This pushed tricity's active cases from 54 to 58 in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past 33 days. Now, 24 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.
-
36-year-old biker killed in Kharar hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a car claimed the life of a 36-year-old motorcyclist near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar on Thursday night. His brother Charanjit Singh told the police that Navdeep was riding his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Thursday night. When Navdeep reached near Katani Dhaba in Shivjot Enclave, a speeding Toyota Innova hit him and drove off. His brother was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.
-
Mercury shoots up to 37°C again as clear skies return in Chandigarh
The pleasant weather due to drizzle and cool winds disappeared in less than 24 hours, making way for clear skies and causing the maximum temperature to rise from 32.8C on Thursday to 37C on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature, which was 1.3 degree above normal on Friday, is likely to rise by 2-3C in the coming days.
