Bambiha gang shooters arrested with two pistols in Moga

Two shooters of Davinder Bambiha gang, who made attempted to kill a Moga resident, were arrested, said police officials on Tuesday. The police have recovered two pistols from their possession. Two shooters of Davinder Bambiha gang who were arrested by the police in Moga on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The accused have been identified as Ankit Kadian of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and Santosh, alias Saiko, of Patna in Bihar. The police recovered two country-made .32 bore pistols, eight cartridges, and 200 tablets of intoxicant powder from their possession.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian said on Monday evening, two motorcycle-borne assailants came to Moga’s Sooraj Nagar resident Vineet Kumar Sood’s office. “One of them tried to shoot Sood but failed and fled the spot after Sood shouted for help,” he said.

“Special teams were constituted to nab the accused. When a police team was conducting checking on the Moga-Jalandhar highway, they saw two persons being chased by some locals and nabbed them and enquired about their identity. During frisking, pistols and intoxicant tablets were recovered from them after which a case was registered at Dharamkot police station,” he said.

He said during interrogation, they confessed that they went to Sood’s house for shooting him but their pistol got stuck and they fled the spot. “Further investigation is under process,” he said.

A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.