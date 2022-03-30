Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tyres of two Toyota Innova cars stolen in city
Tyres of two Toyota Innova cars stolen in city

Earlier on the intervening night of March 19 and 20, burglars had targeted two cars in Star Colony on Dhandhra Road in Ludhiana and stolen all four tyres of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Creta SUV
Jatinder Singh Chawla of Rajguru Nagar later found out that the tyres of another Toyota Innova car in Panchsheel Colony on Barewal road in Ludhiana had also been stolen on the same night. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thieves struck at Rajguru Nagar and Panchsheel Colony on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and decamped with the tyres of two Toyota Innova cars. The owners found out about the theft when they woke up on Monday morning and saw the cars propped on a pile of bricks.

In Rajguru Nagar, miscreants were caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras coming in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car and stealing the tyres.

Jatinder Singh Chawla, who resides in Rajguru Nagar, said he had parked his Toyota Innova car outside his house on Sunday night. On Monday when he woke up, he saw all four tyres were missing.

He later found out that the tyres of another Toyota Innova car in Panchsheel Colony on Barewal road had also been stolen on the same night.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. Police are trying to trace the registration number of the miscreants’ car through CCTV footage.

Earlier on the intervening night of March 19 and 20, burglars had targeted two cars in Star Colony on Dhandhra Road and stolen all four tyres of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Creta SUV.

